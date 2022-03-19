Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.