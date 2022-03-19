Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) vs. Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Financial Comparison

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Hill Investment Group and Hamilton Lane, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamilton Lane 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hamilton Lane has a consensus price target of $108.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.60%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Lane has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Hamilton Lane’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $182.19 million 3.29 $74.20 million $23.32 7.99 Hamilton Lane $341.64 million 12.45 $98.02 million $4.59 17.41

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group. Diamond Hill Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Diamond Hill Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hamilton Lane pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diamond Hill Investment Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Diamond Hill Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 40.73% 31.79% 22.58% Hamilton Lane 54.14% 62.83% 19.95%

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in early, mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, cleantech, and environment, community development, and financial empowerment. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It prefers to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania with additional offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

