Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 702 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 373.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.66. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

