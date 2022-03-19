Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 625.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $323.95 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.13 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.