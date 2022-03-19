Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $190.72 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day moving average is $173.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.