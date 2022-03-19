Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,407 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167,792 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baidu by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Baidu by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,028,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,835,000 after purchasing an additional 168,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $149.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $267.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.94.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.