Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 309 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

