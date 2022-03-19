Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.20

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.51). Hansteen shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.51), with a volume of 5,099,403 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £498.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.20.
About Hansteen (LON:HSTN)
