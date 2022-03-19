Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $201.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. Harrow Health has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.99.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harrow Health will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $43,703.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 665,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 97,237 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 343,111 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

