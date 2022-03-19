Harry S. Chapman Sells 1,280 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $96.70 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.72.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.