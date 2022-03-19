Harry S. Chapman Sells 3,320 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USPH opened at $96.70 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.72.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.