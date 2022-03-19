HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$9.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.
TSE:EFR opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.89. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 940.77. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of C$5.55 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)
