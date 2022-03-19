HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$9.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:EFR opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.89. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 940.77. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of C$5.55 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

