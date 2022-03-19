HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $69.03 on Thursday. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $712.67 million, a P/E ratio of 246.54 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in HCI Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in HCI Group by 105,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 690.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HCI Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.