Head-To-Head Analysis: Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) vs. ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ESSA Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ESSA Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp $70.18 million 2.67 $16.42 million $1.71 10.46

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp 24.54% 8.37% 0.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cullman Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, PA.

