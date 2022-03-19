Head to Head Contrast: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) vs. Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 39.21% 9.98% 4.27% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 70.90% 7.56% 0.19%

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $1.06 billion 6.52 $416.74 million $1.77 16.37 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 5.73 $43.08 million $3.93 5.66

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Omega Healthcare Investors and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 1 5 3 0 2.22 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus target price of $36.10, indicating a potential upside of 24.57%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 151.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.