HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €68.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €68.00 ($74.73) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.17 ($78.21).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €57.36 ($63.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($89.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

