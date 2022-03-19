Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.63. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 101,042 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 697,587 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 509,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

