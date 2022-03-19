Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY) Price Target Increased to CHF 109 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from CHF 89.30 to CHF 109 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:HLVTY opened at $2.95 on Friday.

Get Helvetia alerts:

Helvetia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helvetia Holding AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and non-life insurance, and reinsurance business in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, France, Liechtenstein, and internationally. It offers life insurance products in the areas of investment-linked, group life, and others; non-life insurance products in the areas of property, motor vehicle, health/accident, liability, and transport; and annuity insurance products and pension plans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helvetia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helvetia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.