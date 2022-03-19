Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY) Price Target Increased to CHF 109 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from CHF 89.30 to CHF 109 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC:HLVTY opened at $2.95 on Friday.
Helvetia Company Profile (Get Rating)
