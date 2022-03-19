Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 495 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $177.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

