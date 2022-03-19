Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $345.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

