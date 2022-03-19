Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,641,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $323.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.30. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.13 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

