Herold Advisors Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.