Herold Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 610.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $70.35 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

