Herold Advisors Inc. Raises Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

