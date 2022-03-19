Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $88.23 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $76.63 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11.

