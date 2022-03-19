Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $30.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $122,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,994 shares of company stock worth $380,565 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,103,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,784. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $35.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $997.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

