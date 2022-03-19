High Tide (TSE:HITI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on High Tide in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a C$8.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of High Tide in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

