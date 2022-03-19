HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 93,500 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Westport Fuel Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,148,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 3,068,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,860,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 79,516 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,524,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 451,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.72. 4,207,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.40. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

