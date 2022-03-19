HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 141 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Quidel makes up 0.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Quidel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Quidel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $114.60. The stock had a trading volume of 673,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,184. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $127.06.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

