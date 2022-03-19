HighMark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLNE. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.
CLNE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,780,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,131. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.
CLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.
Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.