HighMark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLNE. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

CLNE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,780,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,131. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

