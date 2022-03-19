Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) price objective on the stock.

HIK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.62).

LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,060 ($26.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,007.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,233. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,767 ($22.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,703 ($35.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

In other news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,114.43). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.85), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($710,871.57).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

