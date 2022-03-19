Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,286,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $200,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

