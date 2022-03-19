Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Lowered to CHF 58 at Credit Suisse Group

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 65 to CHF 58 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HCMLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

HCMLY stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

