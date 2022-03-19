Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Buys $90,400.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, John Frederick Barrett acquired 1,389 shares of Horizon Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $7,181.13.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. Horizon Global Co. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

