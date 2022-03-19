Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Buys $90,400.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, John Frederick Barrett acquired 1,389 shares of Horizon Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $7,181.13.
Shares of HZN stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. Horizon Global Co. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.76.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.
About Horizon Global (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
