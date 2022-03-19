HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of HOCPY stock opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $106.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.94.
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
