HSBC Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.04) to €14.70 ($16.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.69.
Crédit Agricole stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.86.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
