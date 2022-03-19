HUB24 Limited (HUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Sunday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from HUB24’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.67.
HUB24 Company Profile (Get Rating)
