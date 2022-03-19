HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $4,525,056.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40.
- On Tuesday, December 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60.
HUBS stock opened at $491.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.88 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.21.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
