HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $4,525,056.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60.

HUBS stock opened at $491.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.88 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.21.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

