Hudock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.