Hudock Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,379,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 397,291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter.

URA opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

