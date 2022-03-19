Hudock Inc. Has $125,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Hudock Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

MLPA opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $41.74.

