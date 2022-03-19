Hudock Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

