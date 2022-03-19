Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $92.58 Average PT from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on H. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

NYSE H traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.25. 704,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,332 shares of company stock worth $5,156,474 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after buying an additional 715,035 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 657.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 421,367 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

