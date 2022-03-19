Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

IBDRY stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $43.23. 82,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.5766 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

