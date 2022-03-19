IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.