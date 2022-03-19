IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

