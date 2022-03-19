IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 160.9% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover Co. has a one year low of $133.01 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

