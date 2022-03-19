IBM Retirement Fund Has $360,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Generac by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Generac by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $319.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.77 and its 200 day moving average is $372.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

