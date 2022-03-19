IBM Retirement Fund Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 0.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 45,966.9% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ameren by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,378 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $87.85 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

