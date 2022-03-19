IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,831,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after buying an additional 131,897 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 72.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

VMC opened at $183.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

